Citation
Reidy DE, Baumler ER, Temple JR. Soc. Sci. Med. 2023; 338: e116366.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37949019
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Recent research has found that gender parity (i.e., the ratio of women to men) in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) disciplines is associated with sexual violence (SV) victimization for women. This finding may reflect a type of backlash wherein SV is a means of punishing women who are perceived to be violating their gender roles and threatening the male hegemony. Sexual minorities, who are likewise disproportionately victims of SV, report experiencing heterosexist hostility and harassment in STEM disciplines. There is reason to suspect that the combination of these marginalized identity positions (e.g., a sexual minority woman in gender-balanced STEM) may amplify perceived gender role violations and exacerbate the risk of SV victimization.
Language: en
Keywords
Gender-based violence; Sexual violence; Sexual minority; STEM; Women in STEM