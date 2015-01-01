Abstract

BACKGROUND: Different functional performance tests are used to assess patients in the clinic and before return to sport (RTS), where the rehabilitation goal is to reach good strength and jumping ability. A limb symmetry index of ≥ 90% is a common target in rehabilitation before RTS. The aim of this short communication is to use data from our 2-year prospective cohort study on female football [soccer] players, either with or without an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, to discuss whether hop performance in 3 commonly used hop tests can inform safe football participation, that is, with a low risk for ACL injury or reinjury.



METHOD: At baseline, 117 active female football players (mean age ± standard deviation, 20 ± 2 years) were included 19 ± 9 months after ACL reconstruction as well as 119 matched female knee-healthy players (age 19 ± 3 years). All players performed a single hop for distance test, 5-jump test and side hop test at baseline and were then prospectively followed for 2 years. Twenty-eight (24%) players sustained a second ACL injury and 8 (7%) sustained a primary ACL injury.



RESULTS: Longer jumps in the 5-jump test (922 cm vs. 865 cm, Cohen's d = - 0.60) and more hops in the side hop test for both limbs (41-42 hops vs. 33-36 hops, d = - 0.43 to - 0.60) were seen in players who sustained a second ACL injury compared with those who did not. Longer jumps in the single hop for distance test (both limbs) (139-140 cm vs. 124-125 cm, d = - 0.38 to - 0.44), in the 5-jump test (975 cm vs. 903 cm, d = -0.42) and more hops in the side hop test (both limbs) (48-49 hops vs. 37-38 hops, d = - 0.38 to - 0.47) were seen in players who sustained a primary ACL injury compared with those who did not.



CONCLUSIONS: The average hop performance, i.e. longer jumps or more hops, was greater in players who went on to sustain a primary or secondary ACL injury compared to those who did not over a two-year follow-up period. Even though hop tests are not used in isolation to evaluate readiness to RTS, their interpretation needs consideration in the decision-making process of returning to pivoting sports.

