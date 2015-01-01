|
Sloover M, Stoltz SEMJ, van Ee E. Trauma Violence Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37946404
Social support plays an important role in children's well-being after experiencing a potentially traumatic event (PTE). One such source of support is the parent-child relationship, specifically by discussing the event. However, current literature provides no consensus on whether parents and children communicate about PTEs, in what way they might communicate and how this affects the child. Hence the goal of the current study is threefold, to explore: (a) whether parents and children communicate about PTEs, (b) what this communication looks like, and (c) how this affects children's well-being. These questions are answered by means of a systematic literature review. Articles were eligible for inclusion if it was an empirical study on communication between parents and children about a PTE that the child (under 18 years) had experienced. Initial searches in electronic databases provided 31,233 articles, of which 26 were deemed eligible for inclusion.
PTSD; child abuse; sexual assault; treatment/intervention; cultural contexts; attachment; reporting/disclosure; support seeking