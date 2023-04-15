Abstract

Violence against children affects their well-being globally, with a greater burden in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs). This scoping review aimed to summarize the available evidence on parenting programs for reducing violence against children in LMICs and identify knowledge gaps in this area. Six English databases and gray literature were systematically searched to identify studies in LMICs that examined the efficacy of parenting programs to prevent violence against children, before April 15, 2023. A total of 4,183 independent studies were identified, of which 31 met the inclusion criteria. The majority were conducted in Africa and Asia, delivered by trained local community/childcare workers and lay workers, and targeted younger children aged <10 years. Although the core modules varied in terms of number of group sessions and age of the children, the majority emphasized the importance of building a positive relationship with children and nonviolent discipline strategies. The vast majority demonstrated intervention efficacy in reducing general maltreatment and physical and emotional abuse, and improving positive parenting. Ineffective programs for violence tended to be characterized by self-designed programs, small sample sizes, and low corporal punishment levels in the baseline assessment. In conclusion, parenting programs are promising for preventing and reducing the risk factors for violence in LMICs. Future intervention studies should expand to low-income countries outside Eastern Africa with more trials targeting older children, utilizing direct observational assessments, designing core modules relevant to child neglect, involving more male caregivers, and conducting long-term follow-up assessments.

