Citation
Stojakovic N, D'Alessio SJ, Stolzenberg L. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37949459
Abstract
While tougher domestic violence laws and protective orders are frequently credited with attenuating intimate partner violence (IPV), one unexplored explanation for this observed reduction is that intimate partner abusers are shifting their abusive behavior to intangible identity theft to thwart legal mechanisms traditionally used to deter IPV. Unlike the monetary motive associated with document identity theft, intangible identity theft is committed by someone with a preexisting grievance against the victim because the theft's primary purpose is to tarnish the victim's reputation.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; domestic violence; identity theft; intangible identity theft