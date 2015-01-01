Abstract

While tougher domestic violence laws and protective orders are frequently credited with attenuating intimate partner violence (IPV), one unexplored explanation for this observed reduction is that intimate partner abusers are shifting their abusive behavior to intangible identity theft to thwart legal mechanisms traditionally used to deter IPV. Unlike the monetary motive associated with document identity theft, intangible identity theft is committed by someone with a preexisting grievance against the victim because the theft's primary purpose is to tarnish the victim's reputation.



RESULTS from a multilevel analysis show that a woman has a lower probability of being a victim of an intimate rather than nonintimate partner crime in cities with a higher intangible identity theft rate. Such a finding suggests that intangible identity theft may be a form of intimate partner abuse with few adverse consequences for offenders because identity thieves are rarely arrested and prosecuted. Nevertheless, the current study is only preliminary. Further research is needed before our findings and conclusions can be universally accepted.

Language: en