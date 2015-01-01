Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: To investigate clinical and pathohistological manifestations of acute kidney injury among patients with drug poisoning (overdose).



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: A cohort retrospective analysis of medical data of 86 patients treated in 2017-2021 with a diagnosis of "acute drug poisoning" com¬plicated by the development of acute kidney injury syndrome was conducted. A forensic medical examination of deceased patients (7 persons) was carried out. Histological samples were examined using an microscope OPTON Axioskop (Germany) in transmitted light, at magnifications of 100 and 400 times. Statistical analysis of the obtained data was carried out using the IBM SPSS Statistics 29.0.0.0 program, Pearson's correlation analysis was used, p≤0.05.



RESULTS: Results: Acute renal failure in drug poisoning occurs under the influence of prerenal (hypoxia, r=0,66, р=0,0021; hypovolemia, r=0,61, р=0,0333) and renal factors (toxic effect of chemical components of the drug and rhabdomyolysis, r=0,743, р=0,0034). In the tissue samples, erythrocyte stasis in the capillaries, general fullness of blood vessels, signs of the sludge effect and small diapedesis hemorrhages were found; vasculitis and perivascular sclerosis are noted; foci of mononuclear infiltration of the stroma, focal edema, necrosis and interstitial fibrosis; desquamation, degenerative-dystrophic changes of the nephrothelium, tubular atrophy were found; hyaline casts in separate tubules; focal glomerular changes with segmental increase of the mesangial matrix and proliferation of endothelial cells, atrophy and hyalinosis of individual glomeruli were noted.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The multifactorial effect of opioids is confirmed by microcirculation disorders, vascular, interstitial, tubular and glomerular changes in the kidneys.

Language: en