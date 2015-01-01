Abstract

The right to self-defense has played a major role in objections to gun regulation. Many contend that gun regulations threaten this right. While much philosophical discussion has focused on the relation between guns and this right, less attention has been paid to the argument for the right of self-defense itself. In this article, I examine this argument. Gunrights defenders contend that the right of self-defense is needed to explain why interferences in self-defense are wrong. I propose an alternative explanation for such wrongs, one which does not posit the existence of a self-defense right, and then show how it undermines their claim that there exists a strong presumption against gun regulation. I conclude by articulating the implications of this alternative explanatory account for other rights.

