Abstract

There is some evidence that autistic children experience more traumatic events than non-autistic children, but little research attention has been given to sex differences on this issue. This study investigated the presence of sex-based differences in the occurrence and severity of trauma-related events and resultant stress in autistic youth, and tested the null hypothesis of no sex differences. A sample of 32 autistic males and 32 autistic females (6 yr to 18 yr), plus one of their parents, participated in a survey study of (a) the presence of a traumatic event and ongoing stress regarding that event, and (b) recurrent memories or dreams of that event. Although the autistic children rated their experience of trauma, plus their recurrent memories or dreams of that event, as more severe than their parents did, neither of these sources of information showed any significant sex differences in the total score or diagnostic frequency for trauma-related stress. There were no significant correlations between age, IQ, or autism severity and trauma-related stress scores for the autistic males or females. These results challenge the generalizability of the prevalence of sex differences in trauma-related stress that has been reported in the wider community, arguing that equal attention should be given to male and female autistic youth for this possible comorbidity.

