Abstract

Interpersonal violence and opioid use disorder are significant and intersecting public health concerns in the USA. The current study evaluated the consequences associated with opioid use (e.g., physical, social, interpersonal, intrapersonal, and impulse control) as a function of a history of exposure to interpersonal trauma, specifically physical and sexual violence. Participants were 84 trauma-exposed individuals recruited from the community who use opioids (M age = 43.5 50% men; 55% white). Whereas no significant differences emerged in the consequences of opioid use based on a history of physical violence, individuals with a history of sexual violence demonstrated higher levels of impulsive consequences of opioid use compared to individuals without a history of sexual violence. These data highlight the importance of considering the role of exposure to sexual violence in the context of opioid use disorder treatment.

Language: en