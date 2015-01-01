Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Discovering that an adolescent is self-harming is extremely distressing for parents and this distress can be compounded by lack of easily accessible and well targeted information on what they can do to help. Some research has even suggested that parental distress can be an obstacle to seeking professional help. This paper describes two studies that sought to identify the information needs of parents in the immediacy of discovering self-harm and in ongoing efforts to support their child.



METHOD: Study 1: on-line survey of 128 parents who had experienced their child's self-harm; study 2: two-round Delphi method with 29 professionals who provide therapeutic interventions to adolescents who self-harm. The primary aim of both studies was to elicit views on parents' information needs in relation to supporting adolescents who self-harm.



RESULTS: There was a high level of agreement between parents and professionals on the needs for information on topics such as: communication, psychoeducation, managing emotional responses, parenting strategies and interventions. The professionals also emphasized the need for parents to practice self-care and the value of teaching alternative coping strategies to adolescents. Parents placed greater emphasis than professionals on the need for information on future therapeutic needs.



CONCLUSION: Despite the agreement between parents and professionals on most of the information needed, there were sufficient differences in emphasis to confirm the importance of consulting with both groups. The findings can be used to develop information sources that are specifically tailored to the needs of parents at all stages of adolescent self-harm.

