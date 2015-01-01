Abstract

Lower extremity ambulatory assistive devices (LEADs) are important augments that provide mobility and stability when weightbearing is restricted in the setting of injury, surgery, or balance disorders. In order to optimize patient safety and function when prescribing these devices, it is essential for the orthopaedic surgeon to have a firm understanding of their specific indications, proper fitting, energy demand, biomechanical advantages, and potential complications. Comprehension of normal gait cadence, identification of the functional deficit present and knowledge of available options will assist in safely prescribing the proper device. Over the last decade, newer alternatives to traditional LEADs (canes, crutches, walkers) have become available, including the rolling knee scooter and hands-free single crutch. These have been developed to improve mobility and independence; however, it is necessary to appreciate their limitations when prescribing them to patients. This review will provide an update on normal and pathologic gait biomechanics as well as the most common types of LEADs currently available to the orthopaedic surgeon, their indications, important considerations, proper fitting, associated energy expenditure, and complications.

