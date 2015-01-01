|
Ciguatera Poisoning (CP) is a seafood poisoning highly prevalent in French Polynesia. This illness results from the consumption of seafood contaminated with ciguatoxins (CTXs) produced by Gambierdiscus, a benthic dinoflagellate. Ciguatera significantly degrades the health and economic well-being of local communities largely dependent on reef fisheries for their subsistence. French Polynesia has been the site of rich and active CP research since the 1960's. The environmental, toxicological, and epidemiological data obtained in the frame of large-scale field surveys and a country-wide CP case reporting program conducted over the past three decades in the five island groups of French Polynesia are reviewed.
Risk management; Ciguatera poisoning; Ciguatoxins; French Polynesia; Gambierdiscus; Toxin profiles