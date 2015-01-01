Abstract

Ciguatera Poisoning (CP) is a seafood poisoning highly prevalent in French Polynesia. This illness results from the consumption of seafood contaminated with ciguatoxins (CTXs) produced by Gambierdiscus, a benthic dinoflagellate. Ciguatera significantly degrades the health and economic well-being of local communities largely dependent on reef fisheries for their subsistence. French Polynesia has been the site of rich and active CP research since the 1960's. The environmental, toxicological, and epidemiological data obtained in the frame of large-scale field surveys and a country-wide CP case reporting program conducted over the past three decades in the five island groups of French Polynesia are reviewed.



RESULTS show toxin production in Gambierdiscus in the natural environment may vary considerably at a temporal and spatial scale, and that several locales clearly represent Gambierdiscus spp. "biodiversity hotspots". Current data also suggest the "hot" species G. polynesiensis could be the primary source of CTXs in local ciguateric biotopes, pending formal confirmation. The prevalence of ciguatoxic fish and the CTX levels observed in several locales were remarkably high, with herbivores and omnivores often as toxic as carnivores.



RESULTS also confirm the strong local influence of Gambierdiscus spp. on the CTX toxin profiles characterized across multiple food web components including in CP-prone marine invertebrates. The statistics, obtained in the frame of a long-term epidemiological surveillance program established in 2007, point towards an apparent decline in the number of CP cases in French Polynesia as a whole; however, incidence rates remain dangerously high in some islands. Several of the challenges and opportunities, most notably those linked to the strong cultural ramifications of CP among local communities, that need to be considered to define effective risk management strategies are addressed.

