Abstract

We reviewed hospital records for kite-string injuries among children over four years (2017-2022). Of 42 affected children, mortality was 9.5%. The mean (SD) Pediatric Trauma Score (PTS) was 8.02 (2.66), with passively involved children facing greater severity [mean (SD) PTS, 5.58 (2.23)]. Kite-string injuries, alarmingly, endanger even bystanders, urging stricter preventive strategies.

Language: en