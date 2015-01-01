SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lascelles K, Groves S, Hawton K. J. Adv. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jan.15956

37950401

Suicide within the nursing profession has received growing attention over the last few years, but it is not a new problem. Statistics have demonstrated elevated rates of suicide among nurses (particularly women) compared to the general population over many years, including when compared with certain other occupational groups (Groves et al., 2023). Concerns about suicide in nurses intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent research showed that nurses who ended their lives during the pandemic experienced increased suicide ideation and features of work-related post-traumatic stress than nurse counterparts who died by suicide prior to COVID-19 (James et al., 2023)...


Language: en
