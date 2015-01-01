SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Byard RW. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 100: e102617.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jflm.2023.102617

37950991

A young woman was buried in a sitting position in sandy soil in a shallow grave. PMCT showed filling of the upper airways with radio-opaque material consistent with soil, with autopsy dissection confirming the presence of soil in the mouth, pharynx, upper oesophagus, larynx, trachea and main bronchi. Death was due to upper airway occlusion by soil. Live burial as a type of homicide is extremely rare. Issues that need to be clarified include whether the victim was alive at the time of burial, the level of consciousness/awareness of the process, whether restraints or drugs were used and the speed with which death occurred. Possible mechanisms of death include smothering, choking and positional/compression asphyxia.


Language: en

Homicide; Asphyxiation; Burial alive; Entombed; Immurement; Taphophobia

