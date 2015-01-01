Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We sought to factor analyze a broad array of aggression measures to identify a comprehensive, coherent factor structure for this construct.



BACKGROUND: Measures and models of trait aggression have multiplied to the point of incoherence.



METHOD: In Study 1, a diverse sample of 922 undergraduates completed a battery of items acquired from 42 self-report aggression questionnaires. In Study 2, we administered a curated item pool to another diverse sample of 1447 undergraduates, alongside criterion measures.



RESULTS: We curated an initial item pool of 734 items down to 289 items that exhibited sufficient variability, were not redundant with other items, and possessed strong loadings onto a central 'trait aggression' factor. These remaining items were best characterized by a six-factor structure, which captured relational, angry, violent, retaliatory, intimate partner, and alcohol forms of aggression. We estimated their hierarchical structure, correlations with their original aggression scales, Five Factor Model trait dimensions, impulsivity facets, and found them to be robust to gender composition and the inclusion of alcohol-naive and intimate-partner-naive participants.



CONCLUSIONS: This factor structure mostly supported widely-accepted models of aggressive personality that focus on its overt and relational forms and reactive functions, though proactive aggression only loosely emerged as a distinct entity. We retained the final items as the Comprehensive Aggression Scale (CAS).

Language: en