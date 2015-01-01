|
Pennington ML, Ylitalo KR, Thomas KL, Coe E, Humphries M, Gulliver SB. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 330: e115593.
37951031
Suicide is a significant public health problem in the United States and disproportionally affects male American Indian/Alaska Natives (AI/AN). Suicide is particularly problematic among AI/AN firefighters who are more likely to report suicide ideation, planning, attempts, and risk compared to non-Hispanic white (NHW) firefighters. The aim of the current study was to compare non-Hispanic AI/AN firefighter and NHW firefighter suicide decedents by demographics and risk/precipitating factors using National Violent Death Reporting System data for 45 male non-Hispanic AI/AN firefighter and 588 male NHW firefighter decedents who died by suicide. Compared to NHW firefighter decedents, AI/AN firefighter decedents were significantly younger and had significantly higher odds of experiencing alcohol use problems and a recent death/suicide of a family member/friend. AI/AN firefighter decedents had significantly lower odds of documented mental health problems, documented diagnosis of depression/dysthymia, receipt of mental health treatment, or leaving a suicide note compared to NHW firefighter decedents.
Suicide; Firefighters; Alaska native; American Indian; Firefighter suicide; NVDRS