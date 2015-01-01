SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pennington ML, Ylitalo KR, Thomas KL, Coe E, Humphries M, Gulliver SB. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 330: e115593.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115593

37951031

Suicide is a significant public health problem in the United States and disproportionally affects male American Indian/Alaska Natives (AI/AN). Suicide is particularly problematic among AI/AN firefighters who are more likely to report suicide ideation, planning, attempts, and risk compared to non-Hispanic white (NHW) firefighters. The aim of the current study was to compare non-Hispanic AI/AN firefighter and NHW firefighter suicide decedents by demographics and risk/precipitating factors using National Violent Death Reporting System data for 45 male non-Hispanic AI/AN firefighter and 588 male NHW firefighter decedents who died by suicide. Compared to NHW firefighter decedents, AI/AN firefighter decedents were significantly younger and had significantly higher odds of experiencing alcohol use problems and a recent death/suicide of a family member/friend. AI/AN firefighter decedents had significantly lower odds of documented mental health problems, documented diagnosis of depression/dysthymia, receipt of mental health treatment, or leaving a suicide note compared to NHW firefighter decedents.

RESULTS from this study may inform tailored suicide prevention and screening efforts among first responders with the goal of lowering suicide mortality among AI/AN firefighters and fire service as a whole.


Suicide; Firefighters; Alaska native; American Indian; Firefighter suicide; NVDRS

