SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen Y, Wu C, Lyu D, Wang F, Huang Q, Yang W, Huang H, Zhang M, Zhou N, Wei Z, Shi S, Kong S, Qian N, Chen S, Li C, Fang Y, Davis J, Smith R, Jin H, Hong W. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 330: e115556.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115556

PMID

37951032

Abstract

We investigated whether changes through doubling the duration of each tDCS session would increase efficacy of tDCS for depression. tDCS was applied for 10 sessions, followed by two additional weekly sessions. 63 patients with MDD underwent randomization, with 22 being assigned to 60-min/d group, 25 to 30 min/d group, and 16 to sham group. HAMD-17 reductive ratios at week 2 and 4 were of no significant differences among treatment groups. 60 min group had a greater decrease in anxiety compared to 30 min group and sham group based on HAMA at 4 weeks but only in the completer analysis, not in ITT analysis.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety symptoms; Major depressive disorder (MDD); Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print