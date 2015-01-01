Abstract

We investigated whether changes through doubling the duration of each tDCS session would increase efficacy of tDCS for depression. tDCS was applied for 10 sessions, followed by two additional weekly sessions. 63 patients with MDD underwent randomization, with 22 being assigned to 60-min/d group, 25 to 30 min/d group, and 16 to sham group. HAMD-17 reductive ratios at week 2 and 4 were of no significant differences among treatment groups. 60 min group had a greater decrease in anxiety compared to 30 min group and sham group based on HAMA at 4 weeks but only in the completer analysis, not in ITT analysis.

