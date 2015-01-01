Abstract

This study investigated the impact of subway car interior design on passenger evacuation and boarding/alighting efficiency. The usability of pedestrian agent models was verified through real-life experiments. A seven-factor orthogonal simulation experiment was designed, using key geometric features of the subway car interior as variables. The results of the computer simulation showed that the impact of subway car interior design factors on evacuation and boarding/alighting time was not entirely consistent, with seat layout and door width being the most important factors affecting passenger movement. In the evacuation scenario, only the connectivity of the subway car has no effect on evacuation time, while in the boarding and alighting scenario, seat layout, car type, door width, and foyer width all significantly affect boarding and alighting time. Multivariate regression models were established to predict evacuation and boarding/alighting times through design features, which can explain 86.7% and 58.9% of the time variation, respectively. The research results were used to guide subway car design, and the proposed new scheme demonstrated better performance.

