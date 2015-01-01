Abstract

Disabled people are at increased risk of violence, including physical, psychological, sexual, and financial abuse. We conducted a thematic analysis of discussion forum posts (N = 50) from the popular online platform, Reddit. Posts discussed personal experiences of domestic violence, most commonly referring to partner violence (n = 23) or abuse perpetrated by a parent (n = 16). We identified three primary themes associated with domestic violence: (i) Perpetrators Targeting Disability (e.g., withdrawing access to medication or assistive devices and verbal abuse focused on the disability), (ii) Isolation and Dependence (e.g., financial dependence on the perpetrator), and (iii) Accessibility of Support (e.g., inaccessibility of domestic violence shelters and bureaucracy of the benefits system).



FINDINGS highlight the relationship between disability and domestic violence. Greater societal recognition of this issue is required, and systems must be put into place to ensure that disabled victim-survivors of domestic violence can access the health and personal care required.

