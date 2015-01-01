|
Brewer G, Hendrikse C. Disabilities 2023; 3(4): 550-561.
(Copyright © 2023)
Disabled people are at increased risk of violence, including physical, psychological, sexual, and financial abuse. We conducted a thematic analysis of discussion forum posts (N = 50) from the popular online platform, Reddit. Posts discussed personal experiences of domestic violence, most commonly referring to partner violence (n = 23) or abuse perpetrated by a parent (n = 16). We identified three primary themes associated with domestic violence: (i) Perpetrators Targeting Disability (e.g., withdrawing access to medication or assistive devices and verbal abuse focused on the disability), (ii) Isolation and Dependence (e.g., financial dependence on the perpetrator), and (iii) Accessibility of Support (e.g., inaccessibility of domestic violence shelters and bureaucracy of the benefits system).
abuse; accessibility; disability; domestic violence; online forums; partner violence