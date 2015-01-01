SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee CJ, Herrera J, Miller J, Moffit C, Wiczynski H. American Nurse Journal 2023; 18(11): 12-15.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.51256/anj112312

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Rising incidents of gun violence—some in healthcare settings—create cause for alarm and intensify the need to address firearm safety. American Nurse Journal, the official, clinically and career-focused journal of the American Nurses Association (ANA), is a fresh voice of nursing across America


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print