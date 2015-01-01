Abstract

Recently, interest and research on autonomous driving technology have been actively conducted. However, proving the safety of autonomous vehicles and commercializing autonomous vehicles remain key challenges. According to a report released by the California Department of Motor Vehicles on self-driving, it is still hard to say that self-driving technology is highly reliable. Until fully autonomous driving is realized, authority transfer to humans is necessary to ensure the safety of autonomous driving. Several technologies, such as teleoperation and haptic-based approaches, are being developed based on human-machine interaction systems. This study deals with teleoperation and presents a way to switch control from autonomous vehicles to remote drivers. However, there are many studies on how to do teleoperation, but not many studies deal with communication delays that occur when switching control. Communication delays inevitably occur when switching control, and potential risks and accidents of the magnitude of the delay cannot be ignored. This study examines compensation for communication latency during remote control attempts and checks the acceptable level of latency for enabling remote operations. In addition, supplemented the safety and reliability of autonomous vehicles through research that reduces the size of communication delays when attempting teleoperation. It is expected to prevent human and material damage in the actual accident situation.

