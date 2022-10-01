Abstract

This article aims at giving views about the need for feminists in society. It has been in a process that Feminism is majorly taken in negative connotation nowadays and thus giving rise to the criticism to the people promoting Feminism. But the correct view about Feminism is necessary to be made aware to the people that Feminism is not about giving only supremacy to the class of women and making others lie below this supremacy but basically lies in bringing both classes of men and women upon equal stature. Thus there is a need for more and more people needed to make people know and understand the true meaning of Feminism and the true object of this campaign. And this article highlights the need for this ideology, all the constitutional provisions, and international efforts made in regard to equality and acceptance of correct methodology about Feminism and Feminists



https://www.abhidhvajlawjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/AUTHORS-NAME-%E2%80%93-Prachi-Singh.-1.pdf

Language: en