Abstract

The act of trafficking means the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons. The purpose of trafficking is always exploitation.1 People of all genders and ages can become victims of this crime, which occurs in every region of the world. The use of violence, or giving fraud notification of employment, education and promise to the parents for marriage, are the ways which traffickers use for trading or dealing. There are systematic and organized networks or individuals behind this heinous crime/offence who takes the advantage of people who are not in good condition. There are various kinds of trafficking going through the entire world with every possible thing like - the trafficking of animals, humans ( child, adult males, females ), trafficking of antiques, etc. If we talk about child trafficking in a broader sense we can say that child trafficking is one of the most highlighted kinds of trafficking among another trafficking. Child trafficking is a major issue mostly for developing countries as well as for the least developing countries, as a huge percentage can be seen in these countries only. Reasons behind the highest percentage of child trafficking in these countries are many but the most prominently - Poverty, Social and Cultural Practices, Weak law enforcement, etc.



Trafficking of children is done for various different purposes but most prominently children are trafficked for - Sexual Exploitation, Domestic Slavery, Forced Labour, Begging, Theft, Forced Marriage, Working on Cannabis Farms and Moving Drugs, Sex Tourism, etc.



25% of all Human Trafficking is Children. The vast majority of humans that are trafficked are in forced labour. A Significant percentage of these children are runaways who are sexually abused at younger ages.2



The Highest areas of Child trafficking are Africa and the Middle East at 62% of all Child trafficking, and for Asia, the ratio is about 36% as well as it is 18% for North, Central, and South America...





