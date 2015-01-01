Abstract

Before we move on to our topic, we should first understand what brutality means. According to the Cambridge, dictionary brutality means-a behavior that is very cruel or violent and shows no feelings for other.' So, Brutality means hurting in a criminal way someone badly without thinking that he can even die from that strike or act. Brutality is mostly found in murder, torture, crime, and police torture.



Police brutality is one of the forms of brutality. It means when police officer misuses their power of arresting or using force against a civilian. It is a form of police conduct that violate the civil rights of the individual. It is not only limited to beating, improper arrest or taking down, shooting, or arrest without warrant, the police can use its power in many ways which can harm the civil rights of the individual.



Now we will talk about the personal Rodney King, who was the victim of police brutality, which has led to public protests, riots, and police reforms. The full name of Rodney King was Rodney Glen King who was born on 2 April 1965, in Sacramento, California, USA. He was an African American. On the date 3 March 1991, he was arrested and beaten by an officer of the LAPD1(Los Angeles Police Department). Now let's talk about what actually happened in the case, the whole event was captured by George Holliday2 in his Cam recorder.

