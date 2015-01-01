SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Garcia-Zamora S, Iomini PA, Pulido L, Miranda-Arboleda AF, Lopez-Santi P, Burgos LM, Perez GE, Priotti M, García DE, Antoniolli M, Musso G, Zaidel EJ, Sosa-Liprandi, Del-Sueldo MA, Lopez-Santi R, Vazquez G, Baranchuk A. Rev. Peru Med. Exp. Salud Publica 2023; 40: 179-188.

(Copyright © 2023, Instituto Nacional de Salud)

10.17843/rpmesp.2023.402.12646

unavailable

Objectives. To explore the frequency and impact of violence against healthcare workers in Argentina and to compare it with the rest of their Latin American peers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Materials and methods. A cross-sectional study was conducted by applying an electronic survey on Latin American medical and non-medical personnel who carried out health care tasks since March 2020. We used Poisson regression to estimate crude (PR) and adjusted (aPR) Prevalence Ratios with their respective 95% confidence intervals. Results. A total of 3544 participants from 19 countries answered the survey; 1992 (56.0%) resided in Argentina. Of these, 62.9% experienced at least one act of violence; 97.7% reported verbal violence and 11.8% physical violence. Of those who were assaulted, 41.5% experienced violence at least once a week. Health personnel from Argentina experienced violence more frequently than those from other countries (62.9% vs. 54.6%, p<0.001), and these events were more frequent and stressful (p<0.05). In addition, Argentinean health personnel reported having considered changing their healthcare tasks and/or desired to leave their profession more frequently (p<0.001). In the Poisson regression, we found that participants from Argentina had a higher prevalence of violence than health workers from the region (14.6%; p<0.001). Conclusions. There was a high prevalence of violence against health personnel in Argentina during the COVID-19 pandemic. These events had a strong negative impact on those who suffered them. Our data suggest that violence against health personnel may have been more frequent in Argentina than in other regions of the continent.

Objetivos. Explorar la frecuencia e impacto de la violencia contra los trabajadores de salud de Argentina y compararlo con el resto de sus pares de Latinoamérica en el contexto de la pandemia por COVID-19. Materiales y métodos. Estudio de corte transversal a través de una encuesta electrónica al personal médico y no médico de Latinoamérica que desempeño tareas asistenciales desde marzo de 2020. Se utilizó una regresión de Poisson para estimar las Razones de Prevalencia crudas (RP) y ajustadas (RPa) con sus respectivos intervalos de confianza al 95%. Resultados. Un total de 3544 participantes de 19 países respondieron la encuesta; 1992 (56,0%) residían en Argentina. Entre los mismos, el 62,9% padeció al menos un hecho de violencia: 97,7% refirió violencia verbal y 11,8% violencia física. El 41,5% de los agredidos padecieron situaciones de violencia al menos una vez por semana. El personal de salud de Argentina vivenció más frecuentemente violencia que los de otros países (62,9% vs. 54,6%, p<0,001), siendo estos eventos más habituales y estresantes (p<0,05). Además, refirieron más frecuentemente haber considerado cambiar sus tareas asistenciales y/o deseos de abandonar su profesión (p<0,001). En la regresión de Poisson, los participantes de Argentina tuvieron una prevalencia de violencia mayor que los trabajadores de salud de la región (14,6%; p<0,001).

CONCLUSIONes. Existió una elevada prevalencia de violencia contra el personal de salud de Argentina durante la pandemia por COVID-19. Estos hechos tuvieron un alto impacto negativo entre quienes los padecieron. Nuestros datos sugieren que, esto podría haber sido más frecuente en Argentina respecto de otras regiones del continente.


Aggression; COVID-19; Health Personnel; Latin America; Pandemics; Violence

