Citation
Garcia-Zamora S, Iomini PA, Pulido L, Miranda-Arboleda AF, Lopez-Santi P, Burgos LM, Perez GE, Priotti M, García DE, Antoniolli M, Musso G, Zaidel EJ, Sosa-Liprandi, Del-Sueldo MA, Lopez-Santi R, Vazquez G, Baranchuk A. Rev. Peru Med. Exp. Salud Publica 2023; 40: 179-188.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Instituto Nacional de Salud)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Objectives. To explore the frequency and impact of violence against healthcare workers in Argentina and to compare it with the rest of their Latin American peers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Materials and methods. A cross-sectional study was conducted by applying an electronic survey on Latin American medical and non-medical personnel who carried out health care tasks since March 2020. We used Poisson regression to estimate crude (PR) and adjusted (aPR) Prevalence Ratios with their respective 95% confidence intervals. Results. A total of 3544 participants from 19 countries answered the survey; 1992 (56.0%) resided in Argentina. Of these, 62.9% experienced at least one act of violence; 97.7% reported verbal violence and 11.8% physical violence. Of those who were assaulted, 41.5% experienced violence at least once a week. Health personnel from Argentina experienced violence more frequently than those from other countries (62.9% vs. 54.6%, p<0.001), and these events were more frequent and stressful (p<0.05). In addition, Argentinean health personnel reported having considered changing their healthcare tasks and/or desired to leave their profession more frequently (p<0.001). In the Poisson regression, we found that participants from Argentina had a higher prevalence of violence than health workers from the region (14.6%; p<0.001). Conclusions. There was a high prevalence of violence against health personnel in Argentina during the COVID-19 pandemic. These events had a strong negative impact on those who suffered them. Our data suggest that violence against health personnel may have been more frequent in Argentina than in other regions of the continent.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; COVID-19; Health Personnel; Latin America; Pandemics; Violence