Abstract

The racist violence that occurred during the summer of 2020 was a tipping point forcing many people and institutions to acknowledge and address racial inequities in the United States. As the "conscience" of ACA, Counselors for Social Justice (CSJ) responded to this crisis through immediate action and strategic planning. This article discusses the process used by CSJ leaders to meet the CSJ mission of "promoting social justice…through confronting oppressive systems of power and privilege that affect professional counselors and our clients and to assist in the positive change in our society through the professional development of counselors" during this critical time. Recommendations for moving toward a decolonization of counseling practice, supervision, education, and research also are provided.



Keywords: social justice, racial justice, advocacy, organizational leadership, decolonization

Language: en