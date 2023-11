Abstract

Limited research has explored how having a trusted adult or friend in a school setting impacts students' perceptions of school safety and their safety-related behaviors at school. We use data from 447 public high school students in a southeastern state to explore that relationship.



RESULTS indicate that those youths who had a trusted adult at school were less fearful than their counterparts while having a trusted friend did not affect either fear of crime or avoidance behaviors. Youths who had been victims of bullying were both significantly more fearful of victimization and were significantly more likely to engage in avoidance behaviors. Implications for school policy and research are discussed.

Language: en