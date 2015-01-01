Abstract

Extant literature consistently suggests that sexual victimization is linked to deleterious behavioral health consequences. This study utilized a general strain theory (GST) framework, integrated with an indigenist stress-coping paradigm (ISCP), to examine the relationship between sexual assault and alcohol and marijuana use among a sample of American Indian / Alaska Native (AI/AN) youth attending school on or near Indian reservations. Ordinary least squares (OLS) regression models were estimated to test the mediation and moderation hypotheses within GST. Special attention was paid to the role of AI/AN cultural identity as a moderator in the sexual assault - substance use relationship.



RESULTS indicate mixed support for hypotheses drawn from GST.

