Abstract

Computational robustness is a fundamental requirement for wheel-rail dynamic interaction simulations. To improve the computational robustness of a wheel-rail non-Hertzian contact model (NHM) for cases with sudden changes in the wheel-rail initial contact point and lateral extreme of the contact area, in this paper, we develop a robust wheel-rail non-Hertzian contact model (RNHM) by improving the original MKP+FASTSIM model. Four improved strategies are applied in the RNHM: improving the wheel-rail contact angle, the wheel-rail rigid slip, the virtual penetration region reduction factor, and the ellipse-equivalent method for the nonelliptical contact area. The computational accuracy and robustness of the RNHM are validated by taking the robust Kalker variational method (RKVM) and other NHMs without model improvements as references, and the contact behavior between a worn wheel and a standard rail is used to verify the model. The simulation results indicate that the RNHM exhibits good computational accuracy and robustness in both the wheel-rail static contact analysis and the wheel-rail dynamic contact analysis and that all four improvement strategies are effective and necessary for increasing the computational robustness of the NHM. The improvement of the wheel-rail contact angle and the wheel-rail rigid slip significantly improve the calculation robustness of wheel-rail lateral force and wheel-rail longitudinal force, respectively; the improvement of the virtual penetration region reduction factor and the ellipse-equivalent method improves the calculation robustness of both the wheel-rail lateral force and the wheel-rail longitudinal force.

