BACKGROUND: One of the most significant advantages of Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in disaster relief efforts is their ability to reach inaccessible or remote areas quickly. This is especially important in the aftermath of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, or hurricanes, where roads may be blocked or damaged, and conventional ground transportation may not be available. There are many factors can affect the performance of Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in disasters. This study aims to investigate the factors affecting the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in disasters.
Disaster; Preparedness; HEMS; Helicopter Emergency Medical Service; Incident