|
Citation
|
Dertadian GC, Caruana T, Maher L. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37952938
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In honouring the legacy of Jude Byrne's life-long advocacy for women and mothers who use drugs, this paper presents a case study of a group of women about whom we know little about and hear even less from: women who inject drugs in relatively affluent suburbs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
qualitative research; colonial violence; forced child removal; middle-class; White; women who inject drugs