Dertadian GC, Caruana T, Maher L. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/dar.13775

37952938

INTRODUCTION: In honouring the legacy of Jude Byrne's life-long advocacy for women and mothers who use drugs, this paper presents a case study of a group of women about whom we know little about and hear even less from: women who inject drugs in relatively affluent suburbs.

METHODS: Based on a 2020 qualitative study of people who inject drugs in an affluent area of Sydney known as 'The Beaches', we use in-depth interview data to thematically explore the lived experiences of gendered stigma among women who inject drugs.

RESULTS: Even when women occupy the 'ideal' social position in terms of class (middle-class) and race (White) they remain subject to harmful forms of gendered stigma related to injecting drug use. Participants had internalised negative attitudes around injection drug use as a form of failed femininity and, despite being part of 'good' families and neighbourhoods, participants experienced forced child removal.

DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Taking the lead from feminist intersectionality scholarship, our data illustrate how stigma and discrimination act as a form of structural violence against women who inject drugs in affluent communities. While the social relations of gender provide some degree of protection by 'performing proximity to Whiteness', gendered stigma and violence persist.


Language: en

qualitative research; colonial violence; forced child removal; middle-class; White; women who inject drugs

