Syrjanen R, Schumann JL, Lyons T, McKinnon G, Hodgson SE, Abouchedid R, Gerostamoulos D, Koutsogiannis Z, Fitzgerald J, Greene SL. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 122: e104251.
37952318
INTRODUCTION: The Emerging Drugs Network of Australia - Victoria (EDNAV) project is a newly established toxicosurveillance network that collates clinical and toxicological data from patients presenting to emergency departments with illicit drug related toxicity in a centralised clinical registry. Data are obtained from a network of sixteen public hospital emergency departments across Victoria, Australia (13 metropolitan and three regional). Comprehensive toxicological analysis of a purposive sample of 22 patients is conducted each week, with reporting of results to key alcohol and other drug stakeholders. This paper describes the overarching framework and risk-based approach developed within Victoria to assess drug intelligence from EDNAV toxicosurveillance.
Language: en
Surveillance; Public health; Toxicology; Harm reduction; Early warning system; Illicit drug; Multi-disciplinary; Toxicosurveillance