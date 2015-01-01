Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Emerging Drugs Network of Australia - Victoria (EDNAV) project is a newly established toxicosurveillance network that collates clinical and toxicological data from patients presenting to emergency departments with illicit drug related toxicity in a centralised clinical registry. Data are obtained from a network of sixteen public hospital emergency departments across Victoria, Australia (13 metropolitan and three regional). Comprehensive toxicological analysis of a purposive sample of 22 patients is conducted each week, with reporting of results to key alcohol and other drug stakeholders. This paper describes the overarching framework and risk-based approach developed within Victoria to assess drug intelligence from EDNAV toxicosurveillance.



METHODS: Risk management principles from other spheres of public health surveillance and healthcare clinical governance have been adapted to the EDNAV framework with the aim of facilitating a consistent and evidence-based approach to assessing weekly drug intelligence. The EDNAV Risk Register was reviewed over the first two years of EDNAV project operation (September 2020 - August 2022), with examples of eight risk assessments detailed to demonstrate the process from signal detection to public health intervention.



RESULTS: A total of 1112 patient presentations were documented in the EDNAV Clinical Registry, with 95 signals of concern entered into the EDNAV Risk Register over the two-year study period. The eight examples examined in further detail included suspected drug adulteration (novel opioid adulterated heroin, para-methoxymethamphetamine adulterated 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)), drug substitution (25B-NBOH sold as lysergic acid diethylamide, five benzodiazepine-type new psychoactive substances in a single tablet, protonitazene sold as ketamine), new drug detection (N,N-dimethylpentylone), contamination (unreported acetylfentanyl) and a fatality subsequent to MDMA use. A total of four public Drug Alerts were issued over this period.



CONCLUSIONS: Continued toxicosurveillance efforts are paramount to characterising the changing landscape of illicit drug use. This work demonstrates a functional model for risk assessment of illicit drug toxicosurveillance, underpinned by analytical confirmation and evidence-based decision-making.

