Syrjanen R, Schumann JL, Lyons T, McKinnon G, Hodgson SE, Abouchedid R, Gerostamoulos D, Koutsogiannis Z, Fitzgerald J, Greene SL. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 122: e104251.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugpo.2023.104251

37952318

INTRODUCTION: The Emerging Drugs Network of Australia - Victoria (EDNAV) project is a newly established toxicosurveillance network that collates clinical and toxicological data from patients presenting to emergency departments with illicit drug related toxicity in a centralised clinical registry. Data are obtained from a network of sixteen public hospital emergency departments across Victoria, Australia (13 metropolitan and three regional). Comprehensive toxicological analysis of a purposive sample of 22 patients is conducted each week, with reporting of results to key alcohol and other drug stakeholders. This paper describes the overarching framework and risk-based approach developed within Victoria to assess drug intelligence from EDNAV toxicosurveillance.

METHODS: Risk management principles from other spheres of public health surveillance and healthcare clinical governance have been adapted to the EDNAV framework with the aim of facilitating a consistent and evidence-based approach to assessing weekly drug intelligence. The EDNAV Risk Register was reviewed over the first two years of EDNAV project operation (September 2020 - August 2022), with examples of eight risk assessments detailed to demonstrate the process from signal detection to public health intervention.

RESULTS: A total of 1112 patient presentations were documented in the EDNAV Clinical Registry, with 95 signals of concern entered into the EDNAV Risk Register over the two-year study period. The eight examples examined in further detail included suspected drug adulteration (novel opioid adulterated heroin, para-methoxymethamphetamine adulterated 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)), drug substitution (25B-NBOH sold as lysergic acid diethylamide, five benzodiazepine-type new psychoactive substances in a single tablet, protonitazene sold as ketamine), new drug detection (N,N-dimethylpentylone), contamination (unreported acetylfentanyl) and a fatality subsequent to MDMA use. A total of four public Drug Alerts were issued over this period.

CONCLUSIONS: Continued toxicosurveillance efforts are paramount to characterising the changing landscape of illicit drug use. This work demonstrates a functional model for risk assessment of illicit drug toxicosurveillance, underpinned by analytical confirmation and evidence-based decision-making.


Surveillance; Public health; Toxicology; Harm reduction; Early warning system; Illicit drug; Multi-disciplinary; Toxicosurveillance

