Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nowadays, we find ourselves in very unexpected and challenging circumstances facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the new coronavirus pandemic probably affected everyone's mental health, and people with pre-existing mental disorders may have an aggravated disease condition, leading to a suicide attempt. Pandemic also increased the use of direct-to-consumer telemedicine (TM) exponentially, and consequently, it was expected that cases of attempted suicide could be evaluated remotely. Some TM centers have adapted safety protocols from psychiatric guidelines for managing these patients. However, there is a lack of evidence of the effectiveness of follow-up by TM for patients at high risk for suicide, and there is no consensus on what action should be taken vis-à-vis the patient who requests immediate help remotely. CASE PRESENTATION: Here, we reported a case of a TM evaluation of a patient's suicidal ideation in a direct-to-consumer telemedicine emergency center, describing the conduct taken in the face of this situation. We also discuss the importance of planning the emergency telemedicine center for situations of risk of suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: Telemedicine centers should be prepared for direct consumer assessment of suicidal ideation. Current management suggestions include recognizing the risk profile through institutional training and software skills and immediate referral for face-to-face assessment, encouraging continuous monitoring until the admission and active recruitment of family members or closest friends.

Language: en