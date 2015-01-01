|
Accorsi TAD, De Amicis Lima K, Köhler KF, Cordioli E, Pedrotti CHS. Int. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 16(1): e84.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37953263
BACKGROUND: Nowadays, we find ourselves in very unexpected and challenging circumstances facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the new coronavirus pandemic probably affected everyone's mental health, and people with pre-existing mental disorders may have an aggravated disease condition, leading to a suicide attempt. Pandemic also increased the use of direct-to-consumer telemedicine (TM) exponentially, and consequently, it was expected that cases of attempted suicide could be evaluated remotely. Some TM centers have adapted safety protocols from psychiatric guidelines for managing these patients. However, there is a lack of evidence of the effectiveness of follow-up by TM for patients at high risk for suicide, and there is no consensus on what action should be taken vis-à-vis the patient who requests immediate help remotely. CASE PRESENTATION: Here, we reported a case of a TM evaluation of a patient's suicidal ideation in a direct-to-consumer telemedicine emergency center, describing the conduct taken in the face of this situation. We also discuss the importance of planning the emergency telemedicine center for situations of risk of suicide.
Risk management; COVID-19 pandemic; Suicide risk; Telemedicine; Patient safety