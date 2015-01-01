SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Accorsi TAD, De Amicis Lima K, Köhler KF, Cordioli E, Pedrotti CHS. Int. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 16(1): e84.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1186/s12245-023-00557-2

PMID

37953263

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nowadays, we find ourselves in very unexpected and challenging circumstances facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the new coronavirus pandemic probably affected everyone's mental health, and people with pre-existing mental disorders may have an aggravated disease condition, leading to a suicide attempt. Pandemic also increased the use of direct-to-consumer telemedicine (TM) exponentially, and consequently, it was expected that cases of attempted suicide could be evaluated remotely. Some TM centers have adapted safety protocols from psychiatric guidelines for managing these patients. However, there is a lack of evidence of the effectiveness of follow-up by TM for patients at high risk for suicide, and there is no consensus on what action should be taken vis-à-vis the patient who requests immediate help remotely. CASE PRESENTATION: Here, we reported a case of a TM evaluation of a patient's suicidal ideation in a direct-to-consumer telemedicine emergency center, describing the conduct taken in the face of this situation. We also discuss the importance of planning the emergency telemedicine center for situations of risk of suicide.

CONCLUSIONS: Telemedicine centers should be prepared for direct consumer assessment of suicidal ideation. Current management suggestions include recognizing the risk profile through institutional training and software skills and immediate referral for face-to-face assessment, encouraging continuous monitoring until the admission and active recruitment of family members or closest friends.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk management; COVID-19 pandemic; Suicide risk; Telemedicine; Patient safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print