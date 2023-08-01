Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed at describing the prevalence of symptoms of depression among 15-19 year old adolescent men who have sex with men (aMSM) and transgender women (aTGW), who were recruited in an HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis cohort study in three Brazilian capital cities. The study also examined potential associations, including violence and discrimination, with severe symptoms of depression among aMSM.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study of baseline data among 730 aMSM and 56 aTGW recruited between February 2019 and February 2021. Sociodemographic and behavioral data were collected. The 20-item Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression scale was used to screen for symptoms of depression. Scores of ≥22 points indicate the presence of severe symptoms associated with major depression. Logistic regression was used to assess independent associations among aMSM, adjusting for sociodemographic variables.



RESULTS: Our findings indicate a high prevalence of symptoms of depression (overall prevalence = 58.5% and 69.6%; 21.2% and 25.0% for mild/moderate, and 37.3% and 44.6% for severe) among these aMSM and aTGW, respectively. Psychological violence (aOR = 1.74; 95% CI = 1.12-2.70), sexual violence (aOR = 1.79; 95% CI = 1.07-2.98), and discrimination due to sexual orientation (aOR = 1.71; 95% CI = 1.23-2.38) were independently associated with severe symptoms of depression in aMSM.



DISCUSSION: The high prevalence of severe symptoms of depression and its association with psychological and sexual violence and discrimination creates cycles of vulnerability and carries important public health implications. Thus, our findings indicate public policies should consider assessing depression, psychological and sexual violence, as well as discrimination, especially in populations that will be targeted by interventions, such as the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis.

