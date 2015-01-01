Abstract

Burn injuries are a significant global health challenge, with physical and psychological consequences affecting 180,000 people annually. This study aimed to evaluate public knowledge and practices regarding burn management. This cross-sectional survey included 582 participants to assess their knowledge and practices related to burn management between January 2023 and May 2023. Non-healthcare participants in Alahsa city in Saudi Arabia were asked questions about demographic data on age, gender, education, and nationality, along with assessing knowledge of burn first aid, sources of information, awareness of burn degree, chemical burn management, personal burn exposure, and traditional treatments. Our study of 582 participants highlighted significant findings related to gender and educational levels in burn management knowledge and practice. Females were more likely to receive information about burn first aid (69.3%), with a preference for social media as their information source, while males favored official courses (31.3%). Males displayed higher self-perceived knowledge, were more inclined to consider first-degree burns the most dangerous (44.7%), and were better informed about managing chemical burns (24.2%). Females reported higher burn exposure (72.5%) and were more likely to manage burns themselves (76.5%). Informed participants with prior knowledge exhibited a greater interest in learning more about burn first aid (97%) and were more knowledgeable about burn degree and chemical burn management. These findings underscore the importance of tailoring public health education to burn first aid based on gender and education level. Such targeted approaches can enhance population-level preparedness and reduce burn injuries' impact more effectively.

Language: en