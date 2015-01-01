Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Injury as pedestrians is a leading contributor to childhood deaths. This study evaluated the effectiveness of Safe Peds, a fully immersive virtual reality training program to teach children when to cross street safely, with the focus on a number of foundational skills and practicing these in traffic situations of varying complexity.



METHODS: Children 7-10 years old were randomly assigned to a control (N = 31) or intervention (N = 26) group. Eligibility criteria included English speaking and typically developing. Testing took place on campus. All children completed pre- and post-testing measures, with those in the intervention group receiving training in between. Training comprised 1 session with 3 phases for a total of up to 1.5 hr and was tailored to each child's performance over trials. On each trial, children decided when to cross and fully executed this crossing, with measures automatically taken by the system as they did so.



RESULTS: Negative binomial regression and analysis of covariance tests were applied, predicting post-test scores while controlling for pre-test scores, age, and sex. The intervention was effective in improving children's street crossing skills, including stopping and checking skills (stop at the curb, look left/right/left, check for traffic before crossing the yellow line), and choosing safe inter-vehicle gaps. Children in the control group did not show significant improvements in any crossing skills.



CONCLUSIONS: The Safe Peds program effectively teaches children skills to support their deciding when to safely cross in a variety of traffic situations. Implications for pedestrian injury are discussed.



SR2S

