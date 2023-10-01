Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of our study is to assess neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage (NSD) as a risk factor for window falls (WF) in children.



METHODS: A single institution retrospective review was performed of patients ≤18 years old with fall injuries treated at a Level I trauma center between 2018 and 2021. Demographic, injury, and NSD characteristics which were collected from a trauma registry were analyzed and compared between WF versus non-window falls. Area Deprivation Index (ADI) was used to measure NSD levels based on patients' home address 9-digit zip code, with greater NSD being defined as ADI quintiles 4 and 5. Property type was used to compare falls that took place at single-family homes versus apartment buildings.



RESULTS: Among 1545 pediatric fall injuries, 194 were WF, of which 60 % were male and 46 % were Hispanic. WF patients were younger than NWF patients (median age WF 3.2 vs. age 4.3, p<0.047). WF patients were more likely to have a depressed Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS score ≤12, WF 9 % vs. 3 %) and sustain greater head/neck injuries (median AIS 3vs. AIS 2, p<0.001) when compared to NWF. WF patients had longer hospital and ICU lengths of stay than NWF patients (p<0.001 and p<0.001, respectively). WF patients were more likely to live in areas of greater NSD than NWF patients (53 % vs. 35 %, p<0.001), and 73 % of all WF patients lived in apartments or condominiums.



CONCLUSIONS: Window fall injuries were associated with lower GCS, greater severity of head/neck injuries, and longer hospital and ICU length of stay than non-window falls. ADI research can provide meaningful data for targeted injury prevention programs in areas where children are at higher risk of window falls. STUDY TYPE: Retrospective review. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

