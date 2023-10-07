Abstract

Amid the death and devastation inflicted by Hamas' horrific attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, a powerful story of humanity emerged. In the face of many lives being lost--over 1400 at this counting--and 222 abducted, Israel's mental health community has mobilised. Without governmental direction or resources, teams of psychologists, psychotherapists, and social workers voluntarily established emergency trauma centres nationwide. Driven by compassion, they devoted their time and expertise to support terrified civilians who had been taken to safe spaces to shelter from violence. These professionals created therapeutic frameworks, support groups, and children's activities to address diverse trauma needs. Their efforts brought hope to this population when it was most desperately required. This aid was provided under the looming shadow of continued violence and threats. The ethos of generous service and unwavering commitment in the darkest of times is central to the mental health profession. A hotel at the Dead Sea, as well as Yezreel Valley College dormitories repurposed as volunteer centres, epitomise this spirit. By highlighting the voluntary mobilisation of Israel's mental health community amid harrowing tragedy, we underscore how human solidarity and goodness can emerge.



The people of kibbutz Be'eri, a communal settlement near Israel's southern border, endured profound trauma during the attacks. The kibbutz was subjected to rocket fire and the brutal massacre of over 130 of its members by infiltrating Hamas terrorists. Dozens more were declared missing or kidnapped, including children, women, and older people. By Oct 8, hundreds of massacre survivors were evacuated to a Dead Sea hotel. Mental health therapists voluntarily joined them, establishing a trauma therapy centre to provide immediate support amid continuous distress. Upon confirming the identity of those killed, the teams of therapists supported the community in their mourning and participated in the funeral ceremonies. For the first time, a dedicated team was established to inform family members and children about the tragic loss, absence, or abduction of their loved one. They also conducted hundreds of short-term individual interventions and group interventions to help this population develop resilience, and also established a support group for a Filipino community that had been living in the kibbutz, who were equally overwhelmed by the horror...

