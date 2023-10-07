|
Citation
|
Elyoseph Z, Hadar-Shoval D, Angert T, Yitshaki N, Hol E, Asman O, Levkovich I. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37952553
|
Abstract
|
Amid the death and devastation inflicted by Hamas' horrific attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, a powerful story of humanity emerged. In the face of many lives being lost--over 1400 at this counting--and 222 abducted, Israel's mental health community has mobilised. Without governmental direction or resources, teams of psychologists, psychotherapists, and social workers voluntarily established emergency trauma centres nationwide. Driven by compassion, they devoted their time and expertise to support terrified civilians who had been taken to safe spaces to shelter from violence. These professionals created therapeutic frameworks, support groups, and children's activities to address diverse trauma needs. Their efforts brought hope to this population when it was most desperately required. This aid was provided under the looming shadow of continued violence and threats. The ethos of generous service and unwavering commitment in the darkest of times is central to the mental health profession. A hotel at the Dead Sea, as well as Yezreel Valley College dormitories repurposed as volunteer centres, epitomise this spirit. By highlighting the voluntary mobilisation of Israel's mental health community amid harrowing tragedy, we underscore how human solidarity and goodness can emerge.
Language: en