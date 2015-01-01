Abstract

A growing body of evidence indicates that the practice of consuming alcohol mixed with energy drinks (ED) (AMED) in a binge drinking pattern is significantly diffusing among the adolescent population. This behavior, aimed at increasing the intake of alcohol, raises serious concerns about its long-term effects. Epidemiological studies suggest that AMED consumption might increase vulnerability to alcohol abuse and have a gating effect on the use of illicit drugs. The medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is involved in the modulation of the reinforcing effects of alcohol and of impulsive behavior and plays a key role in the development of addiction. In our study, we used a binge-like protocol of administration of alcohol, ED, or AMED in male adolescent rats, to mimic the binge-like intake behavior observed in humans, in order to evaluate whether these treatments could differentially affect the function of mesocortical dopaminergic neurons in adulthood. We did so by measuring: i) physiological sensorimotor gating; ii) voluntary alcohol consumption and dopamine transmission before, during, and after presentation of alcohol; iii) electrophysiological activity of VTA dopaminergic neurons and their sensitivity to a challenge with alcohol. Our results indicate that exposure to alcohol, ED, or AMED during adolescence induces differential adaptive changes in the function of mesocortical dopaminergic neurons and, in particular, that AMED exposure decreases their sensitivity to external stimuli, possibly laying the foundation for the altered behaviors observed in adulthood.

