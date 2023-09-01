Abstract

Ballistic wounds, which historically concerned military populations, now also affect civilian practice. Terrorist attacks, urban violence and certain accidents have brought them into the daily routine of some French hospitals. Their frequency fully justifies the need for every health-care professional to be aware of the major issues involved in their management. In this section, we will describe the various penetrating ballistic wounds and their specific features. We will also rectify certain preconceived ideas that should not be peddled by healthcare professionals, in order to maintain a high standard of care.



Les plaies balistiques, concernant historiquement les populations militaires, touchent désormais également la pratique civile. Les attentats terroristes, les violences urbaines et certains accidents les ont en effet fait entrer dans le quotidien de certains centres hospitaliers français. Leur fréquence justifie pleinement que chaque soignant connaisse les grands enjeux de leur prise en charge. Nous détaillerons ici les différentes plaies pénétrantes balistiques et leurs particularités. Nous rectifierons également certaines idées reçues ne devant pas être colportées par les soignants afin de maintenir un bon niveau de prise en charge.

Language: fr