de La Villeon B, Salou-Regis L, Bonnet S, Guillerez A, Pauleau G. Rev. Infirm. 2023; 72(295): 16-18.
Plaies de guerre et balistique
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37952987
Abstract
Ballistic wounds, which historically concerned military populations, now also affect civilian practice. Terrorist attacks, urban violence and certain accidents have brought them into the daily routine of some French hospitals. Their frequency fully justifies the need for every health-care professional to be aware of the major issues involved in their management. In this section, we will describe the various penetrating ballistic wounds and their specific features. We will also rectify certain preconceived ideas that should not be peddled by healthcare professionals, in order to maintain a high standard of care.
Language: fr
blast; balistique lésionnelle; bullet wound; lesion ballistics; plaie par balle; polycombing; polycriblage