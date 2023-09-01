|
Citation
Caubere A, Lefort H, Petitjean M, Rabuteau F, Choufani C. Rev. Infirm. 2023; 72(295): 26-28.
Vernacular Title
Blessé balistique orthopédique, une valse à cinq temps
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37952990
Abstract
|
Two-thirds of ballistic injuries result in severe limb damage. Damage Control Orthopaedic is a surgical strategy that makes it possible to save life, limb and function using simple mnemonic markers: 5minutes, 6hours, 7 days, 8 weeks and 9 months. The many players involved in this coherent care pathway, with its multiple surgical challenges, help to meet the challenge of comprehensive rehabilitation for orthopaedic ballistic injuries.
Language: fr
Keywords
amputation; balistique; ballistics; Damage Control; chirurgie; infection; orthopedics; orthopédie; surgery