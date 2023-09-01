Abstract

Two-thirds of ballistic injuries result in severe limb damage. Damage Control Orthopaedic is a surgical strategy that makes it possible to save life, limb and function using simple mnemonic markers: 5minutes, 6hours, 7 days, 8 weeks and 9 months. The many players involved in this coherent care pathway, with its multiple surgical challenges, help to meet the challenge of comprehensive rehabilitation for orthopaedic ballistic injuries.



===



Les blessures balistiques occasionnent dans deux tiers des cas des lésions sévères de membres. Le Damage Control Orthopaedic est une stratégie chirurgicale qui permet d'envisager de sauver la vie, le membre et la fonction par des repères mnémotechniques simples : 5 minutes, 6 heures, 7 jours, 8 semaines et 9 premiers mois. Les multiples acteurs de ce parcours de soins cohérent, aux enjeux chirurgicaux multiples, permettent de relever le défi de la réhabilitation intégrale du blessé balistique orthopédique.

Language: fr