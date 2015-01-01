Abstract

Morning cannabis use is associated with heavier, frequent cannabis use and more cannabis-related negative consequences, yet little empirical research has examined its predictors. Using 24 months of longitudinal data, the present study tested demographic, psychosocial, and behavioral predictors of morning cannabis use among young adults at the monthly- and person-levels. Young adults (N = 778) were part of a larger study on substance use and social role transitions; participants completed a baseline survey and up to 24 consecutive monthly surveys. Hypotheses were tested using logistic multilevel models to estimate odds ratios for any vs. no morning use in a given month. At the monthly level, social anxiety motives and cannabis use frequency on a given month were positively associated with morning cannabis use. At the person level, typical coping motives, average cannabis use frequency, and male sex were positively associated with morning cannabis use.



FINDINGS advance our understanding of individual and psychosocial predictors of morning cannabis use among young adults. Notably, social anxiety motives may represent a malleable target for intervention efforts that could reduce risky use patterns associated with morning use. Such efforts may be especially prudent for young men, as our findings indicated morning cannabis use probabilities were much higher for men than women.

