Citation
Walukevich-Dienst K, Calhoun BH, Graupensperger S, Patrick ME, Lee CM. Addict. Behav. 2023; 149: e107908.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37956543
Abstract
Morning cannabis use is associated with heavier, frequent cannabis use and more cannabis-related negative consequences, yet little empirical research has examined its predictors. Using 24 months of longitudinal data, the present study tested demographic, psychosocial, and behavioral predictors of morning cannabis use among young adults at the monthly- and person-levels. Young adults (N = 778) were part of a larger study on substance use and social role transitions; participants completed a baseline survey and up to 24 consecutive monthly surveys. Hypotheses were tested using logistic multilevel models to estimate odds ratios for any vs. no morning use in a given month. At the monthly level, social anxiety motives and cannabis use frequency on a given month were positively associated with morning cannabis use. At the person level, typical coping motives, average cannabis use frequency, and male sex were positively associated with morning cannabis use.
Language: en
Keywords
Young adults; Cannabis; Longitudinal; Cannabis use motives; Morning cannabis use