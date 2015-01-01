|
Citation
Holmes J, Angus CR. Addiction 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37956973
Abstract
In 2012, Room & Rehm wrote that the process by which health authorities set alcohol drinking guidelines suggested that those involved had 'drawn a deep collective breath and simply voted for specific cut-off levels' ([1], p. 137). More famously, Richard Smith described the 1995 UK guidelines that he helped to set as 'plucked out of the air' [2]. Since then, there have been significant efforts to impose greater rigour on the development of guidelines, particularly by using epidemiological models to identify levels of alcohol consumption that correspond to a level of 'acceptable risk' that is identified a priori. This approach has now been used in countries including Denmark, Australia, the United Kingdom and France [3].
Keywords
epidemiology; Alcohol; drinking guidelines; epidemiological modelling; guideline development; risk acceptability